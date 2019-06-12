Heavy rain prompts ‘treacherous’ conditions warning

Weather warnings are in place for parts of Scotland, north Wales and the north-east and north-west of England.

Surface water flooding could cause problems for motorists during Thursday morning’s rush hour, the Met Office said.

Forecasters have warned of “treacherous” conditions in parts of the country amid intense rainfall.

The Met Office tweeted: “Amber and yellow warnings are in force for Thursday morning, so conditions on the roads will be treacherous for some with surface water flooding and intense rainfall.”

Dozens of flood warnings and alerts were in place across England on Wednesday night.

Rail users were hit by cancellations and delays on Wednesday as torrential rain struck England, Scotland and Wales.

Met Office meteorologist Luke Miall warned that the wet weather would continue to blight parts of the country on Thursday.

He said: “As this system pushes up from the south east through the course of the night, it will re-intensify and continue through much of Thursday.”

Mr Miall said parts of south east Scotland could see up to 100mm of rain, with an amber alert in place warning of heavy downpours.