HPV antibodies detected decades before throat cancer diagnosis, researchers say

Antibodies to a high-risk strain of human papilloma virus (HPV) can appear in the body “decades” before throat cancer develops, research suggests. HPV16 antibodies were linked with an increased risk of the disease and – in some cases – were present in the blood up to 28 years before diagnosis, according to a study in journal Annals of Oncology. The antibodies could be used to identify the patients most likely to develop throat cancer, the international team of researchers said. However, they warned “there is a long way to go” before this is a possibility.

The HPV vaccine offers protection against HPV16 Credit: David Cheskin/ PA

The HPV16 strain is linked to the development of several cancers, including throat. In the US, around 70% of throat cancer cases are attributable to HPV1, the researchers said, while other causes of the disease include smoking and alcohol. Lead researcher Dr Mattias Johansson, from the International Agency for Research on Cancer in Lyon, France, said: “In this study we found that antibodies can, in some cases, develop several decades prior to diagnosis of cancer. “If rates of throat cancer continue to rise in the future, this biomarker could provide one means to identify individuals at very high risk of the disease who may benefit from specific preventive measures.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.