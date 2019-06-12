Humans ingest microplastics ‘equivalent to weight of credit card each week’

A typical human may be ingesting five grams of microplastics every week – equivalent to the weight of a credit card. Research suggests people take in nearly 2,000 particles every seven days through inhalation, drinking water and beer, or consuming shellfish and salt. The WWF, which commissioned the study, said the Government must recognise this as a “wake-up call” and demanded “urgent action”.

Microplastics can be consumed in beer Credit: Philip Toscano/PA

Microplastics are defined as plastic particles smaller than 5ml and may be released into the environment as microbeads, or by the breakdown of larger materials such as bags or tyres. The researchers from the University of Newcastle in Australia analysed 52 previous studies to come up with the estimate. But they suggested the figure could be higher because they did not take into account other ways plastics can be consumed. These include honey, fish, sugar, bread and food packaging. The vast majority of microplastics swallowed came from drinking water, with shellfish coming second and beer last, according to the research.

The vast majority of microplastics swallowed came from drinking water Credit: Charlotte Ball/PA