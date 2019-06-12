Landlords back Arcadia rescue plan but chair suggests there are many store closures to come

Arcadia lives to fight another day, the group has been saved from administration.

A company source said the vote by landlords “was extremely close”, but in the end, the rebellion blew out and a sufficient number backed Sir Philip’s Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) rescue plan.

Arcadia needed 75% of creditors to support the CVA proposals, the company hasn’t yet said what percentage did.

Arcadia’s plan to cut costs involves the closure of 48 stores with the loss of 1,000 jobs.

There will be rent reductions of up to 50% at a further 200 Arcadia stores

Speaking on Wednesday night, Sir Philip told me: “Suppliers have been amazing, they trust us, they’ve continued to deliver to us, it’s been business as usual.

"I’m very, very appreciative of all the support we had.

"All seven CVA’s passed.

"We can now get this business back in great shape."