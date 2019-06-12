MPs reject motion to block no deal Brexit leaving option open for new PM to prorogue Parliament

MPs have voted against a motion aimed at blocking any new prime minister from proroguing Parliament in order to ensure a no deal Brexit.

MPs rejected motion to give them control of the Commons agenda on June 25, as part of efforts to block a no-deal Brexit, by 309 votes to 298 - majority 11.

Labour had tabled the motion aimed at paving the way for Parliament to block a no deal Brexit and introduce a "safety valve" into the process.

With a number of Tory leadership candidates refusing to rule out proroguing Parliament in order to force our EU departure on October 31, shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer said the Opposition's actions were to "make sure Parliament cannot be locked out".

Responding to the defeat of Labour's motion to block no deal Sir Keir said: "This is a disappointing, narrow defeat.

“But this is just the start, not the end of our efforts to block no deal. Labour stands ready to use whatever mechanism it can to protect jobs, the economy and communities from the disastrous consequences of a no deal Brexit."

Proroguing is the practice of shutting down Parliament without dissolving it in order to push through legislation.