Next PM must be on right side of history with Grenfell, say campaigners

Grenfell Tower campaigners have urged the next prime minister to be “on the right side of history” ahead of the two-year anniversary of the fire. Whoever takes over from Theresa May – who stood down as Tory leader last Friday – must prioritise the tragedy, Karim Mussilhy, whose uncle died in the fire, said. Hesham Rahman was one of the 71 people to die when the west London high-rise caught fire on June 14 2017, while another resident died months later.

Hesham Rahman Credit: Family handout/PA

Friday will mark two years since the blaze, and survivors and the bereaved will gather by the tower to remember their loved ones. Mr Mussilhy, vice chair of the campaign group Grenfell United, said it was important to keep up the momentum because “there are many other Grenfell Towers out there”. The 33-year-old father of two told the Press Association: “We don’t know who it’s going to be and, quite frankly, it doesn’t matter, because the pressure will continuously be applied by us, and hopefully we can have a similar if not better relationship with the next person.” Whoever the new prime minister will be, he warned: “Don’t forget about Grenfell. Be on the right side of history. “You have an opportunity to make changes that will echo throughout generations, to know that 72 people lost their lives in the most horrific way possible, but because of the work you did with Grenfell United, it now meant that people are safe in their homes and are treated with respect and something like this will never happen again.”

Credit: PA Graphics