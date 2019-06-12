Nick Knowles in court after admitting driving while using mobile phone

DIY SOS host Nick Knowles will appear at court after admitting driving while using a mobile phone and speeding.

The presenter and former I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! contestant will be sentenced at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

He previously told The Sun: “I was advised by some people to get a top lawyer and contest this, but I’ve held my hands up, said I’m guilty (in writing) and will be going to court next week for sentencing.

“I’m expecting to get a ban from driving and I will absolutely accept that because what I did was wrong.”