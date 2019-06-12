Prince Andrew: 'No reason' businesses cannot survive in post-Brexit Britain

The Duke of York has told ITV News he sees "no reason" why businesses in the United Kingdom cannot survive in a post-Brexit landscape. Prince Andrew, who is the third child of Queen Elizabeth, said: "Businesses we see could be successful either inside a large internal market, or operating in an even larger external market. "There are swings and roundabouts to all these sort of things." The Duke made the comments during an interview at an event which sees entrepreneurs pitch business ideas.

Now in its fifth year, businesses involved in the Pitch@Palace scheme have created almost 6,000 jobs and generated more than £1.1 billion of economic activity. He said the scheme would continue to give rise to entrepreneurs, adding he he believes they would continue to excel in all circumstances "barring war". He added: "What is actually genuinely going on in the rest of the country is pretty much irrelevant."

Prince Andrew on President Trump's State visit

The Prince also commented on the recent state visit of President Donald Trump, which saw leaders engage in a series of talks. He stated he got a sense Brexit would make "no difference" to ongoing Anglo-American relations. He said: "The conversations that were had were entirely constructive and positive - from both the President, Prime Minister and ministers on both sides. "I got a sense it made no difference whether we were staying in or leaving, there was still going to be a very close relationship with the United States on a whole range of issues - not least in the business world." The 59-year-old continued that the state visit showed "on the widest scale" the bond between the UK and the US remains "sound and good". He added he believes it will remain in good health "regardless of whether we stay in, or leave, the European Union."

The Duke and Fergie were pictured together at Wednesday's event. Credit: ITV News