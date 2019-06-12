Harry to join top boxers at charity campaign

Made by Sport aims to take advantage of the proven role sport can play in developing skills that make a difference at school, work and life.

The Duke of Sussex will join boxing duo Anthony Joshua and Nicola Adams for the launch of a campaign bringing together charities supporting disadvantaged young people through sport.

The new campaign will also raise vital funds to support sports provision and grassroots clubs and organisations in disadvantaged communities across the UK.

When Harry first arrives at the launch event, being staged at the Black Prince Trust’s Community Sports Hub in Lambeth, south London, he will meet young people taking part in boxing training sessions.

They will be led by Adams, a double Olympic gold medallist, and heavyweight fighter Joshua who had a shock defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr in New York earlier this month, losing his IBF, WBO and WBA world titles.

The duke will also hear from grassroots coaches about how they think the campaign will make a difference to young people’s lives and give a short speech before leaving.