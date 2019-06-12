Queen’s former Malta home Villa Guardamangia up for sale

A property in Malta that the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh once called home has been put up for sale for more than £5 million. Villa Guardamangia, a palazzo-style mansion on the outskirts of the Maltese capital Valletta, served as a royal residence during the early years of their marriage. Then a Royal Navy wife, Princess Elizabeth lived on the island for periods between 1949 and 1951 while Philip served on HMS Chequers with the Royal Navy Mediterranean Fleet.

The couple view Valetta from the roof of Villa Guardamangia in November 1949 Credit: PA

But the rented palatial property offered the newlyweds more than just a Mediterranean base – it gave them their only real taste of life as a relatively ordinary couple before her coronation in 1953. With six bedrooms, three bathrooms, a grand “sala nobile” living room – not to mention “various guest/servant quarters” – the property has “great historical value”, according to estate agents Homes of Quality. The home’s opulence has faded into dilapidation in recent decades, with images showing overgrown gardens and a weathered facade.

The Queen and Philip were presented with a watercolour of Villa Guardamangia during a 2015 trip to Malta Credit: PA

Nevertheless, the firm is marketing Villa Guardamangia, which sprawls over 1,560sqm, at 5.95 million euros (£5.3 million). The Queen has spoken of her “deep affection” for Malta, the country she once called home. During a visit to the country in 2015, she said: “Visiting Malta is always very special for me. I remember happy days here with Prince Philip when we were first married.”

Another photo of the couple at the villa in November 1949 Credit: PA