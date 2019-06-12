Salary and housing cited as reasons Irish teachers work abroad

Salary, pay inequality, housing and lack of permanent positions are some of the main reasons teachers leave Ireland to find work abroad, a survey has found. The Embassy of Ireland in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) carried out the survey of teachers working in the Emirates, Qatar and Kuwait. It comes as the Education Minister Joe McHugh kicked off a two-day trip to the UAE to talk to Irish teachers about coming home.

Described as a fact-finding mission, the minister will meet with Irish teachers in Dubai and Abu Dhabi to get their views on teaching abroad. It is estimated that around 6,000 Irish teachers work abroad, with around 2,000 working in the UAE. During his trip, the minister will hold meetings with UAE Minister for Education, Hussein Al Hamadi to discuss links between the Irish and UAE education systems. Mr McHugh will visit Brighton College in Abu Dhabi where he will meet Irish teachers.

