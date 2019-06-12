Scottish Tories must block Johnson tax plans, urges Derek Mackay

Scottish Tories should try to block Boris Johnson’s tax plans which could mean that Scots earning £80,000 a year pay almost £8,000 more than their counterparts in the rest of the UK, according to Economy Secretary Derek Mackay. The Tory leadership frontrunner’s announcement that he plans to cut taxes for higher earners in England, paid for by a National Insurance increase which would affect the whole of the UK, has been criticised by the SNP MSP. With a pledge to increase the threshold for the 40p rate of income tax for the rest of the UK from £50,000 to £80,000, the former London mayor has been accused of making Scots subsidise a tax cut for higher earners south of the border. Mr Mackay called for Ruth Davidson, leader of the Scottish Conservatives, to instruct her MPs to withhold their support for any budget which includes Mr Johnson’s “outrageous” plan.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mr Mackay said: “Boris Johnson’s plans are a disaster for Ruth Davidson – it is a policy that proves once and for all that Scotland simply doesn’t feature in Westminster Tory thinking. “Ms Davidson has every reason to be worried about the prospect of Boris Johnson becoming prime minister – but she seems far more interested in what it means for her own political career than how it will affect the people of Scotland. “The SNP has used the tax powers at our disposal to ensure that Scotland is the fairest tax part of the UK, and for a majority of people it is also the lowest tax part of the UK. “Boris Johnson’s plans mean that, not for the first time, our efforts to make Scotland fairer and more prosperous will be undermined by a reckless, right-wing Tory government at Westminster.” Any increase in the higher rate threshold implemented by Mr Johnson would not apply in Scotland, as the setting of income tax rates and bands is devolved to Holyrood. However, the policy would be part-funded by increasing employee National Insurance contributions, over which Westminster has sole control.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.