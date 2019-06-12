Monty Python star Sir Michael Palin resisted the temptation to crack a joke as he was knighted by Prince William

As a member of Monty Python and one of the country's best-loved comedian, it is a feat that would have required iron will power on his part.

Sir Michael Palin, 76, has revealed he managed to suppress a joke when collecting the “unbelievable” honour of a knighthood from the Duke of Cambridge.

The popular star was recognised at Buckingham Palace for services to travel, culture and geography, and is the first star of the Monty Python sketch show to receive a knighthood.

As he was knighted, Sir Michael revealed he discussed travel with Prince William, but managed to reign in a quip: ''He [the Duke] talked about where I was going next, any parts of the world I really wanted to go that I hadn’t already – to which I normally say Middlesbrough.''

Speaking afterwards to ITV News, Sir Michael told how the experience was humbling: ''When you come here today and you actually meet Prince William, the sword is laid on and you really feel quite moved...you've done something, you've been recognised for something.

''This is top of the list really.''