Swap red meat and bacon for fish, eggs and lean chicken, researchers urge

Eating red and processed meat increases the risk of an earlier death, experts have warned, as they urged people to switch to fish and vegetables.

Swapping red meat for healthier proteins such as eggs, nuts and fish can lead to a longer life, they said.

The new study, published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ), examined the dietary habits of more than 81,000 people in the US.

People were asked how much they had eaten on average per year of different types of foods over the previous eight years, including red and processed meats (such as ham, hot dogs and bacon), nuts, fish, eggs, whole grains, legumes and chicken and turkey without skin.

The results showed that people who increased their red and processed meat intake by at least half a serving per day over the eight years had a 10% higher risk of dying in the subsequent eight-year period.

The increased risk for processed meat alone was 13% and was 9% for unprocessed red meat.