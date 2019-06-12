UK Weather Forecast: Remaining unsettled with further heavy rain.

This Evening and Tonight:Further rain, heavy at times, across many northern, eastern and central parts, heaviest across southeast Scotland and northeast England. Evening showers in south and southeast England slowly fading, leaving low cloud and some fog patches. Drier northern and western Scotland.

Thursday:Early rain across northern England and eastern Scotland moving slowly northwestwards and easing. Rain across England and Wales turning showery. Brighter in southeast with some showers. Windy and feeling cool.

Outlook for Friday to Sunday:Staying unsettled this weekend, with a mixture of sunny spells and showers, some heavy and thundery in places. Temperatures recovering to nearer average over the weekend.