Flaming miserable June: Weather warnings in place as heavy rain continues

It's another drab, dreary day on the pier in Eastbourne, Sussex. Credit: PA

Weather warnings are in place across the UK as torrential rain continues for another day. The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for parts of the north of England, Midlands, Scotland and Wales on Wednesday. The forecaster warned there was a small chance homes and businesses could be flooded and the weather could lead to difficult driving conditions and road closures. It's shaping up to be the soggiest June on record, with some areas seeing more than a month's worth of rain falling in a day during Tuesday.

Flood alert warnings were issued for some areas in England, Wales and Scotland. The Environment Agency issued 44 flood alerts for England, advising flooding was possible, and five flood warnings, which mean flooding is expected and immediate action is needed. This week has seen showers and thunderstorms in southern and eastern parts of England, with a persistent band of rain edging north and west as the week has continued.

Met Office weather warnings are in place until Thursday. In Wales, people were advised not to travel unless it was essential. Transport for Wales tweeted: “Continued heavy rain during today means that travel to and from your desired destination cannot be guaranteed.” National Rail reported that heavy rain and flooding was affecting services in the North West and trains could be cancelled or delayed as a result up until 1pm. Routes affected include the Merseyrail service between Hamilton Square and Ellesmere Port and Chester, as well as Transport for Wales services between Aberystwyth, Chester, Crewe and Shrewsbury. Virgin Trains between Llandudno Junction and Crewe and Chester were also said to be affected.

The wet weather is playing havoc with the Cricket World Cup, being staged across the country. Credit: PA

The soggy weather is playing havoc with the Cricket World Cup, currently being staged across England and Wales. Three games have been lost to the rain - a record - and with more rain predicted, further matches could be abandoned. Met Office meteorologist Bonnie Diamond said parts of the country could see 0.8in-1.6in (20mm-40mm) of rain on Wednesday, with 2in-3.2in (50mm-80mm falling on higher ground. She said the heaviest rainfall was expected to be in the Teesside area, much of it overnight, with the weather warning extending into Thursday. She said: "Anywhere within the warning area there is a risk that, with persistent rainfall, there could be a localised impact in terms of flooding. "Tomorrow, unfortunately, is another wet day."

A Land Rover crashes through standing water on a road near Tenterden in Kent. Credit: PA