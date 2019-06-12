What the papers say – June 12

Stories on weather, Brexit jockeying and reaction to charging old age pensioners for TV licences lead Wednesday’s papers. The Daily Star and Metro feature weather on their front pages, with the latter predicting a “monsoon” as Britain is forecast for its wettest June on record.

Labour is bidding for Tory support to stop any new Prime Minister from forcing a no-deal Brexit in October, according to The Guardian.

Continuing with Brexit, the Daily Express reports that Boris Johnson says Britain must quit the EU by October 31.

Meanwhile, The Scotsman reports Mr Johnson is considering rowing back on his plan for tax cuts for the wealthy after an “outcry” from leadership rivals and opposition parties.

The Daily Mirror quotes a royal source as saying the Duke of Sussex wants to rid Angola of land mines “to fulfil his mother’s legacy”.

Financier Neil Woodford faces the “humiliation” of being removed from his namesake investment trust, the Financial Times reports.

The Charity Commission has warned Oxfam that it must produce a radical reform plan in three weeks or risk losing hundreds of millions in aid funding following a report into sex scandals in Haiti, The Times says.

And the Daily Mail and The Sun report hundreds of thousands have signed petitions against means-testing over-75s for TV licences.

