MI5 admin errors meant London Bridge attackers' link 'was missed', inquest told

Youssef Zaghba, right, seen on CCTV with Rachid Redouane Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA

A tip-off by Italian authorities that one of the London Bridge attackers was in the UK got lost in MI5’s filing system, an inquest has heard. Youssef Zaghba, one of three attackers who collectively killed eight people in June 2017, told Italian authorities in 2016 he was travelling "to be a terrorist" before correcting himself to "tourist" - when trying to fly from Bologna to Istanbul. A senior MI5 official, identified only as Witness L, told the inquest on Thursday that a request for intelligence from Italian authorities into attacker Youssef Zaghba had not been actioned.

CCTV image of London Bridge attackers entering the Ummah Fitness Centre in Ilford that all three regularly trained in, days before the attack. Credit: PA

When asked why MI5 took no action, he said: "Because the request, which was a request for tracing of the type we discussed the other day, went to an incorrect addressee." Giving evidence shielded from public view, the officer, who is head of policy, strategy and capability in MI5’s international counter-terrorism branch, added: "It went to the wrong MI5 addressee. "I can find nowhere it was filed within the MI5 records."

He said: "I suspect this was probably a misunderstanding. "I suspect the individual to whom it was sent did not understand they needed to take any action at all. "No response was given to the Italian authorities as far as I am aware." But when asked if the "administrative errors" that occurred in connection with the Italian authorities’ request had deprived security services of the opportunity of linking Zaghba to fellow attacker Khuram Butt, Witness L said: "Yes, it is possible."

Eight people were killed when Khuram Butt, Rachid Redouane and Youssef Zaghba launched their van and knife attack in June 2017. Credit: PA

He added: "So I think this is an interesting and inevitably speculative chain of events. "Had we been interested, I suspect our first response would have been to return to the Italian authorities and to ask for more detail, because the information provided, namely that he’d arrived at an airport and said he was a terrorist, and then changed it to tourist, is unusual. "So our first step would have been to ask the Italians for more information. "Had they provided information of interest, I think it is possible we would consider putting him on a terrorist watch list in addition to the existing serious crime watch list." But Witness L said an investigation into Zaghba would have been "unlikely" and added: "So I think active investigation would have been unlikely, but flagging as a person of interest, particularly as they came in and out of the UK border, feels more likely."

Images linked to London Bridge terror attack. Credit: PA

Butt, 27, Zaghba, 22, and Rachid Redouane, 30, killed eight people and injured 48 more in a van and knife attack on June 3 2017. They mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge before stabbing innocent bystanders at random in nearby Borough Market. Xavier Thomas, 45, Christine Archibald, 30, Sara Zelenak, 21, Sebastien Belanger, 36, James McMullan, 32, Kirsty Boden, 28, Alexandre Pigeard, 26, and Ignacio Echeverria, 39, were all killed.

CCTV of the van used by the terrorists. Credit: PA