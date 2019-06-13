Amanda Knox arrives in Italy to attend discussion on wrongful convictions

Amanda Knox has arrived in Italy for the first time since she was acquitted by an appeals court in October 2011 for the murder of her British roommate Meredith Kercher in the university town of Perugia.

Ms Knox arrived at Milan’s Linate airport on Thursday en route to the northern city of Modena, where she will participate on Saturday in a panel discussion on wrongful convictions.

Prior to her flight, she posted a photograph of herself hanging precariously from a cliff edge called Rattlesnake Ledge in her home state of Washington.

In the caption, Ms Knox wrote: "Three days until I return to Italy for the first time since leaving prison.

"Feeling frayed, so I made my own inspirational workplace poster. 'Hang in there!’ Just imagine I'm a kitten."