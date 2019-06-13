- ITV Report
-
Amanda Knox arrives in Italy to attend discussion on wrongful convictions
Amanda Knox has arrived in Italy for the first time since she was acquitted by an appeals court in October 2011 for the murder of her British roommate Meredith Kercher in the university town of Perugia.
Ms Knox arrived at Milan’s Linate airport on Thursday en route to the northern city of Modena, where she will participate on Saturday in a panel discussion on wrongful convictions.
Prior to her flight, she posted a photograph of herself hanging precariously from a cliff edge called Rattlesnake Ledge in her home state of Washington.
In the caption, Ms Knox wrote: "Three days until I return to Italy for the first time since leaving prison.
"Feeling frayed, so I made my own inspirational workplace poster. 'Hang in there!’ Just imagine I'm a kitten."
She was escorted by plainclothes officers on Thursday and kept her eyes downward as she exited the airport.
On Saturday Ms Knox is expected to address a conference on miscarriages of justice and "trial by media", being held in the northern city of Modena.
Ms Kercher, a 21-year-old exchange student from Coulsdon, Surrey, was found with her throat cut in her bedroom at her house in Perugia on November 2, 2007.
Knox, Sollecito and another man, Rudy Hermann Guede, from the Ivory Coast, were accused of her murder.
Guede was sentenced to 30 years jail in October 2008.
Knox was convicted in 2009 and sentenced to 26 years but won an appeal in 2011. In 2013 she was convicted for a second time after a retrial.
In 2015, Knox and Sollecito had had their murder convictions overturned by Italy's highest court.
Europe’s human rights court in January ordered Italy to pay American citizen Ms Knox financial damages for failures to provide adequate legal and translation assistance during early questioning.