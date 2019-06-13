Andrea Leadsom admits pulling out of 2016 Tory leadership race was a 'mistake'

Conservative leadership hopeful Andrea Leadsom has admitted that pulling out of the 2016 race was a mistake, and that this time around it is "vital that there is plenty of scrutiny" of the candidates.

Appearing on ITV's Peston, the leader of the Commons said that in this year's race for the Tory crown "it is vital" that the leadership candidates are voted on by both MPs, and the wider Conservative Party.

When Ms Leadsom withdrew from the race against Theresa May, she left the field open for opponent, meaning the current prime minister was not voted on by the wider Conservative party.

Questioned why she withdrew from the race if she believed it so imperative that candidates are voted on, Ms Leadsom said she believed it was the right decision at the time.

She continued that she did not withdraw from the race against Mrs May - in which she was the second-placed candidate - following an interview in which she came under fire and faced an ensuing backlash for claiming that she would make a better prime minister than Mrs May because she was a mother.

Speaking to ITV News' Political Editor, the South Northamptonshire MP said that she withdrew because the Government at the time was warning of the negative impact of the then-recent leave vote in the EU referendum, and rather than put the Party through nine weeks of leadership campaigning, she wanted the Government to get on with business.

Ms Leadsom said a nine-week campaign would not have been "in the public interest" and that she acted in what she believed was "best in the national interest, not my personal interest".

However, she said she had learnt from her mistakes and this time round she was the candidate who "would not withdraw in a million years, precisely because I withdrew last time.

"This time we have to get it right, that is absolutely vital.

"What is clear to me, in hindsight, is that it would have been good for the candidates to have been tested."