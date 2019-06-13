Arcadia did not come close to collapse, says Sir Philip Green

Sir Philip Green has rejected suggestions that his Arcadia retail empire came close to collapse before a restructuring plan was clinched with regulators and landlords. The Topshop billionaire suggested the company voluntary arrangements (CVAs) had comfortably cleared a vote by landlords and creditors on Wednesday, following speculation that the decision had been on a “knife-edge”. The vote gave the go-ahead for the closure of 23 stores, putting 1,000 jobs at risk, while another 25 will be shuttered as part of a wider restructuring. Landlords will also receive smaller amounts of rent on certain properties, with some reduced to half the original price.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Nonetheless, Sir Philip said the move was cause for celebration for Arcadia’s workforce and supply chain. Some 18,000 jobs could have been at risk if the group – which owns Topshop, Burton and other high street brands – failed to secure its future in the vote. Speaking to the BBC, Sir Philip said: “It didn’t come close to collapse. We won the vote. It was a legitimate vote, and it was won. “There are companies announcing they are closing 100 stores… everybody knows it’s a changed marketplace. “Customers are shopping differently, they want a different service – (the) markets changed completely.” Sir Philip said “many more landlords” had voted in favour of the plan than opposed it. He added: “As far as I’m concerned (it’s) about a celebration for our workforce (and) our supply chain.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.