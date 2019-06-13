BBC defends comedian Jo Brand over battery acid joke

Comedian Jo Brand made a joke about throwing battery acid at politicians. Credit: PA

The BBC has defended the comedian Jo Brand against claims she encouraged violence in a joke about throwing battery acid during a radio show. Brand, who joined the Heresy's show on Radio 4 as a guest on Tuesday, joked about throwing battery acid at "unpleasant characters" instead of milkshakes. Nigel Farage, leader of the Brexit party, who had a milkshake thrown on him recently hit back at Brand on Twitter saying: "This is incitement of violence and the police need to act."

A BBC spokeswoman said the jokes made on the Heresy show are "deliberately provocative and go against societal norms". She added they are "not intended to be taken seriously." Social media users have compared the BBC's response with Danny Baker's sacking over an alleged racist tweet about royal baby Archie. ITV's Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan is among those making the comparison with Baker's sacking, questioning the BBC's decision.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

On the show, Brand said: "Why bother with a milkshake when you could get some battery acid?" The 61-year-old then made clear she was joking and criticised the milkshake stunts. She said: "That's just me. I'm not going to do it, "It's purely a fantasy, but I think milkshakes are pathetic, I honestly do, sorry," she added. After the show, presenter Victoria Coren Mitchell said she hoped Brand's remarks had not caused offence but added the aim of her show was to "test the boundaries of what it's okay to say and not say".

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.