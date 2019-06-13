One of world's only panda triplets could be pregnant with her own trio

The big sister in the world's only set of giant panda triplets is about to become a mum.

It is hoped that because Meng Meng is a triplet, she might give birth to a trio herself in September.

There are only 1,864 pandas in the wild, according to the World Wildlife Fund, which considers the animals a vulnerable species, and with only around 300 captivity, three more would be a welcome boost to the population.

"We should say she is more likely to give birth to triplets than other pandas, after all she has the genes, " said Li Guo, an expert at the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Panda.