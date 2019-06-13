Boris under pressure to debate in Tory leadership hustings this weekend

Boris Johnson is under pressure to debate in Tory leadership hustings, as criticism of his near blackout on public speaking grows. The frontrunner has so far taken just six questions from journalists in his highly stage-managed campaign, and has been refusing media requests for interviews. As he opened up a considerable lead, pulling 71 votes ahead of his six rivals, one demanded to know “what have you got to hide?”.

Boris Johnson, Dominic Raab, Jeremy Hunt, Rory Stewart, Sajid Javid, (bottom row) Esther McVey, Matt Hancock, Andrea Leadsom, Michael Gove and Mark Harper Credit: PA

Mr Johnson’s opponents have ganged up by committing to appear on TV leadership debates on Sunday and Tuesday, where Channel 4 has said he will be represented by an empty chair if he refuses to take part. Mr Johnson’s spokesman has said his client is “in discussions” with broadcasters. In a joint statement, Jeremy Hunt, Michael Gove, Dominic Raab, Sajid Javid, Matt Hancock, and Rory Stewart said the leadership contest was “a critical moment” for both the UK and the Conservative party.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

They said: “The next Conservative Leader, and Prime Minister, will have the crucial task of uniting Britain behind a new vision – not only to deliver Brexit, but to define what comes next. “This leadership contest provides an important opportunity to debate, to shape and to define the ideas which will underpin those competing visions. “That is why we are committed to taking part in the Channel 4 televised debates this Sunday and the BBC programme next Tuesday.” Those campaigning against Mr Johnson warned his strategy of avoiding media scrutiny could land the Tories with the same sort of leadership coronation that delivered victory for Theresa May without her being stress-tested under the spotlight.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

A campaign spokesman for Mr Stewart added the next leader must demonstrate they have the capability to “win back old voters and win over new audiences”. He added: “Any candidate who seeks that mantle can hardly opt out of a public debate. “If any candidate ducks that duty, there is a simple question we should ask: ‘What have you got to hide?'”

Former Brexit secretary Dominic Raab Credit: PA/Stefan Rousseau

Meanwhile, Mr Raab – who is seeking hard Brexit votes like Mr Johnson – also called for a “proper debate”. He said: “I’m looking forward to the first televised debates on Sunday and I hope that everyone gets involved – we should have a proper debate on the vision for the country.” Meanwhile, Mr Hancock is understood to be considering pulling out of the race to support another candidate with a better chance of winning the 33 votes needed to get past the next round.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock Credit: PA/David Mirzoeff