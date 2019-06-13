Chris Froome asks doctors when he can start his rehabilitation as he comes round from surgery after high speed crash

The first thing cyclist Chris Froome wanted to know after undergoing surgery while in intensive care was how quickly he could begin his rehabilitation, the doctor who performed the surgery has told ITV News.

The four-time Tour de France winner was airlifted to hospital for surgery in a St Etienne hospital after suffering a broken right femur, broken elbow and broken ribs in a high-speed cycle crash.

Rémi Philippot, who performed surgery on the sportsman, told ITV News Sports Editor Steve Scott: "I was very surprised this morning because he feels very good, he is totally conscious about the trauma.

"The first thing he wanted; he wanted to know if he can already begin the rehabilitation, so it's very surprising."

Mr Philippot explained how the champion cyclist's rehabilitation will likely take up to six months, but he added "there is no neurological lesions which is a very good point".

He said: "When there is no neurological lesions the rehabilitation is quicker."