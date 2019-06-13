Conservative Party leadership contest to narrow down as MPs hold first round of votes

The race to become the next prime minister is set to narrow as Conservative MPs hold the first ballot of the contest following a week of leadership pitches.

Frontrunner Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Sajid Javid were the final two of the 10 candidates to launch their campaigns, as the battle for Number 10 intensifies.

Leadership hopefuls need at least 17 votes in the secret ballot to go through to the second round, with anyone below the threshold automatically eliminated.

But even if all the candidates meet the target, the one with the lowest number of votes overall will still have to exit the race.

Mr Johnson launched his bid with a warning to MPs that they will “reap the whirlwind” if they try to thwart Brexit – and said it was essential that Britain was out of the EU by the end of October.

But Mr Javid dismissed the former foreign secretary as “yesterday’s news”, saying the party needed to show it had changed.