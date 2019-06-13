Donald Trump makes gaffe as he calls Charles the 'Prince of Whales'

Donald Trump has made another Twitter gaffe by misspelling Prince Charles' official title, instead calling him the "Prince of Whales", as he tried to clarify comments on receiving dirt on political rivals from foreign governments.

The incriminating tweet, which has now been deleted, read: "I meet and talk to "foreign governments" every day.

"I just met with the Queen of England (U.K), the Prince of Whales (sic) the P.M of the United Kingdom, the P.M of Ireland, the President of France and the President of Poland and we talked about "Everything!""

He was aiming to clarify comments made to ABC in an Oval Office interview in which he was asked if he'd accept incriminating information from overseas.

He said: "I think you might want to listen,” Trump replied. “There’s nothing wrong with listening. If somebody called, from a country – Norway – ‘we have information on your opponent.’ Oh, I think I’d want to hear it."

Explaining what he meant, Mr Trump said: "Should I immediately call the FBI about these calls and meetings (with foreign governments)?