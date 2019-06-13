- ITV Report
Donald Trump makes gaffe as he calls Charles the 'Prince of Whales'
Donald Trump has made another Twitter gaffe by misspelling Prince Charles' official title, instead calling him the "Prince of Whales", as he tried to clarify comments on receiving dirt on political rivals from foreign governments.
The incriminating tweet, which has now been deleted, read: "I meet and talk to "foreign governments" every day.
"I just met with the Queen of England (U.K), the Prince of Whales (sic) the P.M of the United Kingdom, the P.M of Ireland, the President of France and the President of Poland and we talked about "Everything!""
He was aiming to clarify comments made to ABC in an Oval Office interview in which he was asked if he'd accept incriminating information from overseas.
He said: "I think you might want to listen,” Trump replied. “There’s nothing wrong with listening. If somebody called, from a country – Norway – ‘we have information on your opponent.’ Oh, I think I’d want to hear it."
Explaining what he meant, Mr Trump said: "Should I immediately call the FBI about these calls and meetings (with foreign governments)?
"How ridiculous! I would never be trusted again. With that being said, my full answer is rarely played by the Fake News Media. They purposely leave out the part that matters."
The President of the United States is infamous for his frequent misspellings and even more frequent clarifying tweets, but this mistake may be even funnier than the notorious 'covfefe'.
Several social media users mocked the president's latest gaffe, with one person writing on Twitter: "Good grief. The Prince of “Whales.” Narwhal, Beluga, or Humpback? Trump is an international embarrassment.
"This is going to be headline news in the UK, and he will be (rightly) ruthlessly mocked for it."
Another, ITV News Correspondent Peter Smith suggested the Prince of Whales would make a great character on Game of Thrones.
Another person wrote: "Prince of Whales - can't believe this cretin has the nuclear code."
Perhaps one of the funniest Twitter posts read: "I meet and talk to "foreign governments" every day. I just met with the Queen of Octopuses (Octopi), the Prince of Whales, The P.M. of Dolphins, the Lord of Sea Urchins, the Potentate of Clams, and Aquaman. We talked about "Everything!" Should I call the FBI?"
Mr Trump is usually defiant with his Twitter mistakes and very rarely removes anything however this time he decided to make a correction.
Another of his well known mistakes was, as Mr Trump wrote, the Democrat's inability to find a "smocking gun".
He wrote: "Democrats can’t find a Smocking Gun tying the Trump campaign to Russia after James Comey’s testimony. No Smocking Gun...No Collusion."
That tweet remains on his Twitter page to this day.