Store's embarrassing plastic bag campaign backfires dramatically

If destroying the planet, killing marine species or being charged 5p isn't enough to deter you from using plastic bags, how about if they were emblazoned with embarrassing slogans?

That was the idea behind a Canadian stores anti-plastics campaign which saw up to 1,000 plastic bags printed with messages such as 'Dr. Toews’ Wart Ointment Wholesale', 'Into the Weird Adult Video Emporium' or 'The Colon Care Co-op'.

It was hoped the idea of walking in public with such an embarrassing bag would encourage people to use their own, but instead people have been buying them as collectables.

"Some of the customers want to collect them because they love the idea of it," David Lee Kwen, the owner of Vancouver’s East West Market, told The Guardian.

The campaign began with an Instagram video outlining how "over 1,000,000 plastic bags are used every minute. Most of which are once then discard."