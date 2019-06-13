Sajid Javid signs request for Assange to be extradited to US

Home Secretary Sajid Javid has signed a request for Julian Assange to be extradited to the United States over computer hacking accusations.

The WikiLeaks founder is due to appear via video link before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday for a case management hearing after the US requested his extradition.

Mr Javid said he signed the order on Wednesday but that the final decision now rested with the courts.

Assange is serving a 50-week prison sentence after being dragged out of the Ecuadorian embassy in April and jailed for a bail violation.

And an investigation has been reopened into an allegation of rape in Sweden, which Assange has always denied.

Mr Javid told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I am very pleased that the police were finally able to apprehend him and now he’s rightly behind bars because he broke UK law.