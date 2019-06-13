Labour-turned-Change UK MP Chuka Umunna joins Lib Dems

In the past few months, Chuka Umunna has been a member of the Labour Party, Change UK, and now the Lib Dems. Credit: PA

The Liberal Democrats have been boosted by former Labour-turned-ChangeUK MP Chuka Umunna joining the party. The former shadow business secretary quit Labour in February this year to join the new Independent group, which became Change UK ahead of the European elections last month. Following disappointing election results, where Change UK failed to make major gains but the Lib Dems came second after the Brexit Party, Mr Umunna went independent. Now the Streatham MP has announced he is delighted to join the Lib Dems.

Mr Umunna said the Liberal Democrats are “at the forefront” of “a progressive and internationalist movement” in British politics. He said: “Labour and the Tories are committed to facilitating Brexit, and Brexit makes ending austerity virtually impossible. “The Liberal Democrats are not – they were arguing for a People’s Vote and to remain in the EU from the very start. “I am convinced the Liberal Democrats, as the spearhead of a broader progressive movement in civil society, offer the best chance to improve the lives of those I represent as well as countless other citizens across our country.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable said Mr Umunna would be a 'great asset' to the party. Credit: PA