Many people using Help To Buy scheme ‘could have bought a property anyway’

Significant numbers of people using the Government’s Help to Buy equity loan scheme in England would have been able to purchase a home anyway, according to a spending watchdog. Around one in 25 home buyers using the scheme had household incomes of over £100,000, the National Audit Office (NAO) said. The scheme had also helped to support large developers’ annual profits, according to the NAO, which said it was too early to tell whether the initiative had provided value for money. Five firms combined – Redrow, Bellway, Taylor Wimpey, Barratt and Persimmon – accounted for just over half of sales made across England with the support of the scheme between 2013 and 2018.

Redrow made up 3.7% of sales, Bellway accounted for 6.7%, Taylor Wimpey made up 11.9%, Barratt made up 13.3% and Persimmon accounted for 14.8%, according to the NAO’s analysis. Larger firms tended to be better equipped to administer the scheme, the report said. The NAO said the Government’s challenge now was to wean the property market off the scheme, which was launched in April 2013. Research found 37% of households would not have been able to buy any property without the scheme. But nearly a third (31% ) of buyers could have purchased a property they wanted without the scheme.

And some buyers could have bought a property without the support of Help to Buy, but not necessarily a property they wanted. Around 4% of the 211,000 buyers who had used the scheme by December 2018 had household incomes of over £100,000. Over the whole scheme, which is not means-tested, 10% of buyers had household incomes of over £80,000, or over £90,000 in London. Commenting on the report, Fran Boait, executive director of campaigning body Positive Money, said: “It’s now beyond clear that rather than helping those who can’t afford to buy a home, Help to Buy has mainly been a subsidy for a housing bubble, benefiting property developers and existing home owners.” The NAO’s analysis found that buyers who had used Help to Buy had paid less than 1% more than they might have paid for a similar new-build property bought without the support of the scheme.

