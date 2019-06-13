Morrisons ramps up same-day delivery deal with Amazon in five UK cities

Morrisons is expanding its same-day online delivery service with Amazon with at least five more cities in the UK. Credit: PA

Morrisons is expanding its same-day online delivery service with Amazon to least five more cities in the UK. The supermarket said it will expand Morrisons at Amazon to Glasgow, Newcastle, Liverpool, Sheffield and Portsmouth during 2019. Launched more than three years ago, the service is already available to Amazon Prime Now customers in Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham and parts of London.

Morrisons also said it has plans to further extend the service across the UK in the coming years. The group is also becoming a retailer with Amazon’s Prime website and app, and will begin selling directly to customers, through Morrisons at Amazon. But Morrisons will continue as a wholesaler for all Amazon’s other UK grocery offers for customers. David Potts, chief executive at Morrisons, said: “Morrisons’ conveniently located local supermarkets and Amazon’s very popular website and customer offer are an ideal combination, offering ultra-fast same-day grocery home delivery for customers in and around cities across Britain.”

