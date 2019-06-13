- ITV Report
Morrisons ramps up same-day delivery deal with Amazon in five UK cities
Morrisons is expanding its same-day online delivery service with Amazon to least five more cities in the UK.
The supermarket said it will expand Morrisons at Amazon to Glasgow, Newcastle, Liverpool, Sheffield and Portsmouth during 2019.
Launched more than three years ago, the service is already available to Amazon Prime Now customers in Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham and parts of London.
Morrisons also said it has plans to further extend the service across the UK in the coming years.
The group is also becoming a retailer with Amazon’s Prime website and app, and will begin selling directly to customers, through Morrisons at Amazon.
But Morrisons will continue as a wholesaler for all Amazon’s other UK grocery offers for customers.
David Potts, chief executive at Morrisons, said: “Morrisons’ conveniently located local supermarkets and Amazon’s very popular website and customer offer are an ideal combination, offering ultra-fast same-day grocery home delivery for customers in and around cities across Britain.”
Under the home delivery service, customers can do a full Morrisons shop online, which is picked up at a local store and delivered by Amazon.
In certain locations, customers can get their shopping delivered within an hour of their order.
The news comes after Morrisons said it had loosened a deal with Ocado after a fire at the online grocer's Andover facility in February.
Along with changes to warehouse agreements, the exclusivity of the deal with Ocado has been relaxed, which potentially paves the way for possible expansion with Amazon.
Doug Gurr, Amazon UK country manager, said Amazon was “committed to growing our grocery business”.
“With the Morrisons store on Prime Now, many Prime members can do their full weekly grocery shop online through Prime Now with ultra-fast same day delivery,” he added.