MSPs to vote on cutting speed limit to 20mph in residential areas

The Scottish Greens have issued a final plea to MSPs to support cutting speed limits on residential streets to 20mph ahead a vote on the plans in Parliament today.

The Bill, put forward by Mark Ruskell MSP, called for 20mph limits on all restricted roads across Scotland in an attempt to improve safety.

However, after hearing evidence from the police, academics, councils, environmental organisations and motorist groups, the Rural Economy and Connectivity Committee rejected the idea.

Although the committee said it approved of the general aims and supported lowering some speed limits, it could not recommend a “one size fits all” policy.

Despite the committee voting to express a lack of support for the Bill, the Scottish Parliament will have the chance to vote on reducing the speed limit on restricted roads from 30mph to 20mph.