- ITV Report
-
Sarah Huckabee Sanders latest White House appointee to quit Trump administration
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has announced she is standing down from her role at the White House.
One of the Trump administration's best known faces, and voices, Sanders has been the Commander in Chief's mouthpiece on his policy -regardless of the division it has caused.
But it would appear the departure is an amicable one.
Never one to miss an opportunity to make his thoughts known in 280 characters, President Trump tweeted on Thursday afternoon: "After three and a half years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas."
He continued: "She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas - she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done!"
Sanders isn't the only official to leave the Trump administration, but who are the others?
- April 8, 2019: Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen leaves her role
- December 20: Defence Secretary James Mattis resigns from the Trump administration a day after the president said he was withdrawing troops from Syria. Although General Mattis was expected to serve until the February, Mr Trump named a replacement via Twitter just a few days later.
- December 15: Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke leaves his role.
- December 9: White House chief of staff John Kelly will leave at end of 2018.
- November 7: US attorney general Jeff Sessions resigns as the country’s chief law enforcement officer, saying the move came “at Mr Trump’s request”.
- October 9: Mr Trump announces UN Ambassador Nikki Haley’s resignation, effective at end of the year.
- August 29: The president announces that White House counsel Don McGahn would leave sometime in the autumn.
- July 5: Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt
- June 5: Communications aide Kelly Sadler
- April 12: Deputy national security adviser Ricky Waddell
- April 11: Deputy national security adviser Nadia Schadlow
- April 10: Homeland security adviser Tom Bossert
- March 28: Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin
- March 22: National security adviser HR McMaster
- March 13: Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
- March 12: Special assistant and personal aide to the president John McEntee
- March 6: Economic adviser Gary Cohn
- February 28: Communications director Hope Hicks
- February 7: Staff secretary Rob Porter
- December 13, 2017: Communications director for the White House Office of Public Liaison Omarosa Manigault Newman
- December 8, 2017: Deputy national security adviser Dina Powell
- September 29, 2017: Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price
- August 25, 2017: National security aide Sebastian Gorka
- August 18, 2017: Chief strategist Steve Bannon
- July 31, 2017: Communications director Anthony Scaramucci
- July 28, 2017: Chief of staff Reince Priebus
- July 21, 2017: Press secretary Sean Spicer
- May 30, 2017: Communications director Michael Dubke
- May 9, 2017: FBI Director James Comey
- March 30, 2017: Deputy chief of staff Katie Walsh
- February 13, 2017: National security adviser Michael Flynn