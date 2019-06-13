Sarah Huckabee Sanders latest White House appointee to quit Trump administration

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has announced she is standing down from her role at the White House.

One of the Trump administration's best known faces, and voices, Sanders has been the Commander in Chief's mouthpiece on his policy -regardless of the division it has caused.

But it would appear the departure is an amicable one.

Never one to miss an opportunity to make his thoughts known in 280 characters, President Trump tweeted on Thursday afternoon: "After three and a half years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas."

He continued: "She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job! I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas - she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done!"