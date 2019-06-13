Oil price jumps after tanker reportedly attacked in the Gulf of Oman

Two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, have reportedly been attacked, the US navy said, with one adrift and on fire amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Benchmark Brent crude oil spiked 4% in trading following the reported attack to more than 62 dollars a barrel, according to early market figures.

The latest incident comes after the US alleged that Iran used mines to attack four oil tankers off the nearby Emirati port of Fujairah last month.

Iran has denied being involved, but it comes as Iranian-backed rebels in Yemen have also launched missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia.

Cmdr Joshua Frey, a 5th Fleet spokesman, said the US navy was assisting the two vessels.

He did not say how the ships were attacked or who was suspected of being behind the assault.

Dryad Global, a maritime intelligence firm, preliminarily identified one of the vessels involved as the MT Front Altair, a Marshall Islands-flagged crude oil tanker.

The vessel was "on fire and adrift", Dryad added.