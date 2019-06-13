- ITV Report
-
Pressure mounts for Scottish Women's World Cup team ahead of game-changing match against Japan
- Video report by ITV News Correspondent Emma Murphy
It is a big day on Friday in terms of hopes and expectations for the home nations competing in the Women's World Cup in France.
If England win their evening match against Argentina they are almost certain of reaching the knockout stage.
But the pressure is on Scotland whose chances of going through are pretty slim if they lose against Japan - one of the top sides.
Scotland are currently ranked twentieth in the world and embarking on their first World Cup, but what the team may lack in experience at this level, they're fighting to make up for in determination.
Having lost to England in their opening match they are training hard ahead of their match against Japan.
Many of the team are now full-time professional players - a big change from when their head coach won her first cap.
In 1989 Shelly Kerr played for her country whilst working for the Japanese company Mitsubishi on their Scottish production line.
She said: ''We are going to face a very competent Japanese team that are technically very good players, their movement is incredible so our game plan changes in terms of how we combat that.''
It may not be a full size tartan army, but the women's team have strong support.
Some fans, like Jennifer Murray from Edinburgh, have tickets for all the group games.
She told ITV News what it's like following the women's team: ''It's certainly a lot friendlier.
"A lot of the fans, everybody is together, and mixing, and you can have more fun with each other.
''The first game against England - if that had been the men's team, it would have been more segregated.''
Meanwhile England are preparing for their match against Argentina.
The Lionesses finished third in the last World Cup and are now ranked third - their target is to win this tournament.
England coach Phil Neville has high hopes for his side.
Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Neville said the team would be focusing on defence, concentration and sustaining attacks.
For both teams, it is still all to play for.