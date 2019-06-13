- ITV Report
School near Wembley embroiled in parking row with planners
A school which lets people attending events at nearby Wembley stadium park on its land is embroiled in a planning row.
Brent Council told Oakington Manor Primary School in Wembley, north-west London, to stop letting its land be used as a public car park.
Officials said the school was breaching planning regulations and issued an enforcement notice.
The school challenged that enforcement notice, and a Government planning inspector ruled in its favour.
But the council took High Court action and has won the latest round of the fight.
A judge has ruled that an inspector should reconsider the case.
Deputy High Court Judge Neil Cameron, who analysed evidence at a High Court hearing in London, has published his ruling as the Spice Girls prepare to play at Wembley.
The group is starting a three-night run of concerts on Thursday.