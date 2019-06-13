The Who frontman Roger Daltrey 'would hate to have to break into today's music industry'

Rock legend Roger Daltrey has told ITV News he'd hate to break into today's music industry, simply because there are too many acts vying for attention.

The Who frontman, who famously sang Pinball Wizard in the rock opera 'Tommy' 50 years ago is back to announce it is being re-released on Friday.

This time it will be a recording made with an orchestra, giving it a new lease of life for an album hailed a classic - and made at a time when the music industry was very different from today's.