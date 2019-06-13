Two giraffes killed after 'billion-to-one' lightening strike in Florida

Two giraffes have been killed after being struck by lightening in what has been described as a "billion-to-one" tragedy in Florida.

The pair of long-necked mammals, 10-year-old female Lily and one-year-old male Jioni, died instantly in the strike, say Lion Country Safari.

Lily was between 14 feet to 16 feet tall and Jioni was between 10 feet and 12 feet, Lion Country Safari spokeswoman Haley Passeser told NBC.

She added: "It's like a billion-to-one chance this happened to us and our poor giraffes, but we are looking at anything we can to improve upon."

It has been reported that no one at the park witnessed the strike and it is not clear whether one strike killed the pair or two.