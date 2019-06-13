Unsettled, with rain or showers for most of us

This Evening and Tonight: Showers and rain becoming mainly confined to the north and west for a time. A new area of showery rain will then develop over Wales and southern and central England later.

Friday: Rain easing to leave a mixture of sunshine and showers for many, possibly heavy at times. Whilst temperatures still on the cool side, a warmer day than of late.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday: Staying unsettled this weekend and into Monday with a mixture of sunny spells and showers, some heavy and thundery in places. Feeling warmer than recently, especially in the east.