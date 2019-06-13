Rain and unsettled weather for most of country as washout continues

An unsettled and wet day for many of us, with rain across northern England and eastern Scotland moving slowly northwestward and becoming lighter for the evening.

Across England and Wales the rain will turn turning showery into the afternoon and there will be some brighter spells in the southeast for a time.

It will be driest, however, for western Scotland and Northern Ireland.

All in all a rather cool and, at times, breezy day with top temperatures of around 17 Celsius (63 F).