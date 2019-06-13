What is the Help to Buy scheme and why is it controversial?

While some people see Help to Buy as having provided a lifeline for aspiring first-time buyers, others have previously likened it to the “crack cocaine” of the building industry.

– What is Help to Buy?

Various schemes have run under the Help to Buy banner, including Isas and a UK-wide mortgage guarantee scheme which closed to new loans in 2016.

The scheme which the National Audit Office’s report focuses on is the Help to Buy equity loan scheme in England. By December 2018, the equity loan scheme had supported around 211,000 property purchases through loans totalling £11.7 billion.

– Why was Help to Buy introduced?

Introduced in 2013, it aimed to inject some life back into the property market and boost house building.

Some people, particularly those with small deposits, were struggling to get on to the housing ladder amid stricter lending rules following the financial crisis.

– How does the equity loan scheme work?