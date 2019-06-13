What the papers say – June 13

The launch of Boris Johnson’s campaign for Prime Minister, Brexit machinations and a ban on UK comedians travelling to Africa lead the papers. The Times reports Mr Johnson launched his tilt for the top job by saying he “won’t rule out” suspending Parliament to force through a no-deal Brexit.

The Telegraph leads with Mr Johnson declaring “now is the time to remember our duty to the people” to deliver Brexit, while the Daily Express quotes the former foreign secretary as saying “mortal retribution” awaits politicians who block departure from the bloc.

Chancellor Philip Hammond warned Mr Johnson was driving Britain towards a “cliff-edge at speed” over the possibility of a no-deal Brexit, The Scotsman reports.

However the Financial Times picks out Mr Johnson’s concession that leaving the bloc without a deal would be a “last resort”.

The Daily Mail also focuses on Mr Johnson’s bid while questioning how his partner managed to “tame him”.

The Guardian reports on Mr Johnson’s campaign launch occurring the same day as MPs defeated Labour’s motion towards blocking a no-deal Brexit.

The Metro and the Daily Mirror take a different tack by focusing on Mr Johnson’s apparent refusal to answer whether he has used cocaine.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid launched his campaign for No 10 by saying his Conservative rivals are not up to the task of delivering Brexit, i reports.

The Independent says Tory leadership contenders offer “new promises” for the “same problem”, urging voters to march in favour of a new Brexit referendum.

Comic Relief will stop sending celebrities to Africa after criticisms of “white saviour” appeals, the Daily Star reports.