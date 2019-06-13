Why Tory members’ ballot on Boris Johnson may be culled or truncated, writes Robert Peston

“At a time when we face the greatest test for generations [delivering Brexit], the spectacle of two middle-aged men scrapping for the votes of our members, who are not exactly a perfect representation of this country, would be catastrophic - for confidence in us and in politics in general," I was told.

Now they tell me Boris Johnson is so far ahead - both among MPs and seemingly among the membership - that it would politically insane to stick to the current timetable of two candidates beating each other up in public, in front of mostly retired white men, for four weeks.

Before this Tory leadership election started, the party’s grandees and custodians were telling me party members MUST at all costs be given a choice of candidates to be leader and our next prime minister.

So serious thought is being given both to massively shortening the campaign for members’ votes, or turning it into a confirmatory ballot of one candidate (obviously Johnson) or dispensing with the members’ vote altogether.

Whatever happens, there is a consensus in the party that Johnson is close to unstoppable.

I say “close to unstoppable” because the six remaining other candidates have one final roll of the dice - which is to persuade Johnson to participate in head-to-head TV debates on Sunday and Tuesday.

Johnson and his team are wary and chary of this, because they see it as an opportunity for the six to gang up on him and attempt to humiliate him.

“Frankly it looks like only downside for us,” said one of Johnson’s aides.

Johnson is being called chicken by senior ministers who don’t want him as their boss.

I imagine he will embrace the insult if it carries him into 10 Downing Street.