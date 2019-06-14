Ban on harmful gender stereotypes in ads comes into force

A ban on adverts that perpetuate harmful gender stereotypes, such as men struggling with household chores or girls being less academic than boys, comes into force on Friday. Scenarios likely to be problematic under the new rule – that ads must not include gender stereotypes which are likely to cause harm or serious or widespread offence – also include a man with his feet up while a woman takes sole responsibility for cleaning up her family’s mess, a man struggling to change a nappy, or a woman unable to park a car. Advertisers will also have to tread carefully when, for example, contrasting a daring boy with a caring girl, or if they belittle a man for carrying out stereotypically “female” roles or tasks, the Committee of Advertising Practice (Cap) warned.

The rule follows a review which found that some campaigns could reinforce harmful stereotypes, and in turn could restrict people’s choices, aspirations and opportunities. It will not veto all forms of gender stereotypes, with the review falling short of calling for a ban on ads depicting scenarios such as a woman cleaning or a man doing DIY tasks. The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) already applies rules on offence and social responsibility to ban ads which include gender stereotypes on grounds of objectification, inappropriate sexualisation, and depiction of unhealthily thin body images. Cap said the evidence from the review did not show that gender stereotypes were always problematic or that the use of seriously offensive or potentially harmful stereotypes in advertising was endemic. It said the aim of the new rule was therefore to identify specific harm that should be prevented, rather than banning gender stereotypes outright.

