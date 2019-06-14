Boris Johnson compared to Adolf Hitler by leader of Conservative Muslim Forum

Boris Johnson has been compared to Adolf Hitler by the chairman of the Conservative Muslim Forum. Credit: PA

Boris Johnson has been compared to Adolf Hitler by the chairman of the Conservative Muslim Forum. Mohammed Amin said he would quit the party he has been a member of for 36 years if the former Mayor of London became the new prime minister. Mr Amin told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "I am not prepared to be a member of a party that chooses him as its leader.

I would resign after 36 years.” When quizzed about Mr Johnson's popularity with grassroots Conservative party members, Mr Amin said: "There are many horrible people who have been popular. Popularity is not the test. “The test is, is this person sufficiently moral to be prime minister, and I believe he fails that test.” Mr Amin added: “A lot of Germans thought that Hitler was the right man for them.” When confronted that it was a shocking comparison to compare the former foreign secretary to Hitler, Mr Amin said: "Yes. “I am not saying Boris Johnson wants to send people to the gas chamber, clearly he doesn’t. He’s a buffoon.

A timetable which lays out the Conservative Party leadership race. Credit: PA Graphics

“But he, as far as I’m concerned, has insufficient concern about the nature of truth for me to ever be a member of a party that he leads.” He added: “We don’t expect our politicians, our prime ministers, to be saints. “But we do require a basic level of morality and integrity. “And of all the candidates in the Conservative Party leadership election, Boris Johnson is the only one that I believe fails that test.” Mr Johnson's column in the Daily Telegraph last year where he compared women who wore burkas to "letter boxes and bank robbers" had put Muslim women at risk, Mr Amin said. He said: “He knew exactly what effect it would have – it would lead to Muslim women who wear niqab and burka being verbally abused on the streets; in certain cases being physically assaulted, with people trying to tear it off. “He chose to mock Muslim women who wear niqab and burka for his own purposes."

