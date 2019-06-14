Call for overhaul of infection control in shops offering tattoos and piercings

One in 10 of those who experienced problems needed medical treatment.

Some 18% of people who have had a tattoo, cosmetic piercing, acupuncture or electrolysis in the last five years experienced side effects, most commonly burning or swelling, a survey for the Royal Society for Public Health (RSPH) suggests.

Infection control in shops offering tattoos and piercings needs to be overhauled, after almost a fifth of customers suffered negative effects over the last five years, according to a report.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

There is no standard legal infection control requirement across the UK for anyone offering tattoos, piercings or other treatments that compromise the skin barrier, the RSPH said.

It warned that currently this meant that anyone can set up shop without appropriate training, and could ultimately put people at risk of infection.

There is also no specific legislation covering other equally invasive treatments, such as dermal fillers.

The RSPH also warned that anyone could buy specialist equipment online to carry out tattooing or piercings, without the necessary training or qualifications in how to use them.

There was a 173% increase in the number of tattoo parlours in the decade to 2014, the RSPH said. One in five people now have a tattoo.

The survey found two fifths of people who had a special procedure did not check whether the person carrying it out was registered or licensed, while the most important factor influencing where they had their procedure was the skill of the technician, followed by the cleanliness of the premises and recommendations by previous clients.

Nine in ten (90%) of the UK public believe that people who carry out such special procedures should be legally required to hold an infection control qualification, the survey suggests.

RSPH is calling for suppliers to only sell tattoo and piercing equipment to those who can provide evidence of their registration or licencing with their local authority, and for all UK health systems to require an an infection control qualification as part of licensing.

It said infections linked to special procedures should be included in the list of notifiable diseases that must be reported to local councils or local health protection teams.

It also wants all UK governments to make non-surgical cosmetic procedures such as dermal fillers and botox illegal for under 18s.