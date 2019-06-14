'You can't trust a word the Lib Dems say': Chuka Umunna’s old tweets come back to haunt him

Twitter users have been reminding new Lib Dem MP Chuka Umunna of some of the things he said about the party before joining them – including a claim he “couldn’t forgive them” for austerity.

Various old tweets from the former Labour and Change UK politician were resurfaced after Mr Umunna announced he would be representing a third party in the space of a year.

One post which has now gone viral saw Mr Umunna write: “I could never ever countenance suggesting voters support Liberal Democrat or Conservative candidates on account of their Remain credentials – this would require turning a blind eye to the cuts to our local schools, the NHS and other public services instigated by both parties in Government from 2010 to 2015 and carried on by the Tories alone since 2015, which all our communities are now suffering from.