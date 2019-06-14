Advertisement

Cuba Gooding Jr pleads not guilty to sex abuse charge

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr being led by police officers in New York Photo: Mark Lennihan/AP

Cuba Gooding Jr has pleaded not guilty to forcible touching and sexual abuse after a woman accused the actor of groping her at a New York City night spot.

The 51-year-old Jerry Maguire star was arraigned on Thursday after turning himself in to police.

He smiled as he entered the courtroom wearing a dark blue suit and led by a pair of detectives.

Cuba Gooding Jr leaves the court in New York Credit: Frank Franklin II/AP

A 29-year-old woman told police Gooding grabbed her breast while he was intoxicated on Sunday night at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge.

Gooding’s lawyer, Mark Heller, said security video will exonerate the actor.

Gooding’s next court date is June 26.