Duke of Sussex to join Commonwealth youth at garden party

The Duke of Sussex will celebrate 70 years of the Commonwealth when he attends a garden party with young people who are deemed to be making a difference in the world.

Harry will meet a survivor of sexual violence from Samoa, and a Nigerian who has created apps to help improve education for children and young adults in Africa.

Leilua Lino, who created a peace garden designed to support others who have experienced similar trauma to the sexual abuse she faced, and Elizabeth Kperrun, who is behind the educational mobile learning apps, are among the winners of the inaugural Commonwealth Secretary General’s Innovation for Sustainable Development Awards.